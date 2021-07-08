24 Sex/Life Shower Scene Reactions That Will Have You Screaming

Sex/Life is a Netflix show that has everyone talking. It’s about a stay-at-home wife and mother named Billie (Sarah Shahi) who is bored with her life, and writes down her fantasies about sex with her ex — which her husband, Cooper (Mike Vogel), finds and reads.
Cooper becomes curious about what’s so special about Billie’s ex, Brad (Adam Demos), and tracks him down at the gym, where he follows him into the shower — leading to the scene that REALLY has everyone talking.
Needless to say, there are a lot of hilarious reactions to the moment on social media…
On TikTok, people are actually recording their reactions, and it’s a ride…
Congratulations Adam Demos on your excellent… work.
TV and Movies
