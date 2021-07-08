21% of UK crypto investors say they know almost nothing about it By Cointelegraph

Survey: 21% of UK crypto investors say they know almost nothing about it
A new survey paints a bleak picture of British crypto investors’ motivations, knowledge and exposure when it comes to their investments.
Almost two in five (36%) of retail crypto investors in the country have conceded that their understanding of the sector was “poor or non-existent” when they made their first investments. As time has gone on, 21% of investors holding crypto still rated their knowledge of the sector as being equally low.
