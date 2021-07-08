2 Large-Cap Growth Stocks with Mega-Cap Potential By StockNews



2 Large-Cap Growth Stocks with Mega-Cap Potential



With growth stocks attracting increasing investor attention lately, we believe it could be wise to scoop up the shares of large-cap names Danaher (DHR) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:) because they possess solid growth attributes. We think these two stocks have the potential to become mega-cap stocks based on their market dominance and fundamental strength. Read on for details.Despite investors’ rotation away from expensive growth stocks earlier this year, growth stocks have been attracting increasing investor attention lately as economic indicators suggest a bright future for them. While two interest rate hikes are expected in late 2023, the rates are being held near zero for now. So, the availability of cheap money should keep driving the growth of several companies.

Investors’ increasing interest in large-cap growth stocks is evident in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s (SPYG) 7.5% returns over the past month.

Large-cap stocks have been in favor due to their solid growth prospects amid the fast-paced economic recovery and their ability to generate steady long-term returns irrespective of short-term market fluctuations. Quality large-cap stocks Danaher Corporation (NYSE:) and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) have the potential to become mega-cap players because of their market dominance and fundamental strength. So, we think it could be wise to bet on these two stocks now.

