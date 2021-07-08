18 Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — July 8

Will Smith celebrating the 25th anniversary of Independence Day kicks off this week’s #TBT.
1.
In honor of the 25th anniversary of Independence Day, Will Smith shared some photos from the making of the film, as well as one from the premiere for it:
2.
While Rob Lowe celebrated the 36th anniversary of the Brat Pack classic film, St. Elmo’s Fire, by sharing this photo of the cast:
3.
Lindsay Lohan remembered when she modeled kids’ swimsuits on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee in the early ’90s:
4.
Martin Lawrence shared this early ’90s photo of himself and the rest of the cast of Martin:
5.
Reese Witherspoon posted these screen shots from this iconic scene from 2002’s Sweet Home Alabama:
6.
Shaq shared this video from Kobe Bryant presented him with an award after in 2001:
7.
In honor of Liv Tyler’s 44th birthday, her longtime friend Eva Mendes posted these photos of them together throughout the years:
8.
Kevin Bacon posted this photo of himself, John C. Reilly, Meryl Streep, and Joseph Mazzello filming 1994’s The River Wild:
9.
Haim posted this photo of themselves from 2007:
10.
Cindy Crawford shared these photos of herself from the late ’80s:
11.
Diego Boneta shared these photos of himself with his little sister Natalia throughout the years, in celebration of her birthday:
12.
Antonio Banderas photo this photo of himself and Angelina Jolie taken for their 2001 film, Original Sin:
14.
Taraji P. Henson posted this clip from when she guest-starred on All of Us in 2004:
15.
Tom Felton shared this photo of himself rocking a bowl cut in the late ’90s:
16.
Snoop Dogg posted this photo of himself and his wife Shante Monique Broadus back in the very early ’90s:
17.
In honor of Ringo Starr’s 81st birthday, Paul McCartney shared this photo of the two of them at Paul’s concert at Dodger Stadium in 2019:
18.
And finally, Emma Bunton celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Spice Girls’ debut single, “Wannabe,” by posting this early photo of the group:
