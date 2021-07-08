18 Celeb #TBT Photos From This Week — July 8

Will Smith celebrating the 25th anniversary of Independence Day kicks off this week’s #TBT.

1.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of Independence Day, Will Smith shared some photos from the making of the film, as well as one from the premiere for it:

2.

While Rob Lowe celebrated the 36th anniversary of the Brat Pack classic film, St. Elmo’s Fire, by sharing this photo of the cast:

3.

Lindsay Lohan remembered when she modeled kids’ swimsuits on Live with Regis and Kathie Lee in the early ’90s:

4.

Martin Lawrence shared this early ’90s photo of himself and the rest of the cast of Martin:

5.

Reese Witherspoon posted these screen shots from this iconic scene from 2002’s Sweet Home Alabama:

6.

Shaq shared this video from Kobe Bryant presented him with an award after in 2001:

7.

In honor of Liv Tyler’s 44th birthday, her longtime friend Eva Mendes posted these photos of them together throughout the years:

8.

Kevin Bacon posted this photo of himself, John C. Reilly, Meryl Streep, and Joseph Mazzello filming 1994’s The River Wild:

9.

Haim posted this photo of themselves from 2007:

10.

Cindy Crawford shared these photos of herself from the late ’80s:

11.

Diego Boneta shared these photos of himself with his little sister Natalia throughout the years, in celebration of her birthday:

12.

Antonio Banderas photo this photo of himself and Angelina Jolie taken for their 2001 film, Original Sin:

13.

Paris Hilton shared this photo taken as part of an interview she did with Gay Times in 2018:

14.

Taraji P. Henson posted this clip from when she guest-starred on All of Us in 2004:

15.

Tom Felton shared this photo of himself rocking a bowl cut in the late ’90s:

16.

Snoop Dogg posted this photo of himself and his wife Shante Monique Broadus back in the very early ’90s:

17.

In honor of Ringo Starr’s 81st birthday, Paul McCartney shared this photo of the two of them at Paul’s concert at Dodger Stadium in 2019:

18.

And finally, Emma Bunton celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Spice Girls’ debut single, “Wannabe,” by posting this early photo of the group:

