Yuan inches up despite weaker-than-expected midpoint guidance

Article content
SHANGHAI — The yuan inched higher against
the dollar on Wednesday as tighter cash conditions offset a
weaker-than-expected official guidance rate, which some traders
felt signaled authorities’ unease over the Chinese currency’s
strength.
Moves were limited, however, as investors anxiously awaited
the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting for more
clues on the dollar’s outlook.
Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China
(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4762 per dollar,
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
149 pips or 0.23% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4613.
Traders and analysts said the official midpoint came in much
weaker than their projections, and it was 54 pips softer than
Reuters’ estimate of 6.4708 per dollar.
Some market participants speculated that the much weakened
guidance could curb the fast gains in yuan’s value against a
basket of currencies. The basket index has
persistently hovered around the 98 level and is not far from its
three-year high.
In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4778
per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4716 at midday, 72 pips
firmer than the previous late session close.
Despite the weaker midpoint, the yuan gained support from
signs of tightness in the interbank markets, according to
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
several currency traders.
The PBOC has maintained its prudent stance by offering zero
liquidity injection on a net basis via open market operations,
but an additional 70 billion yuan ($10.82 billion) worth of cash
deposits were set to expire on Wednesday, draining cash from the
banking system.
Strategists at OCBC Bank expected onshore liquidity may be
“on the tight side near-term,” while higher local government
bond issuance could also weigh on liquidity conditions.
Higher domestic rates and falling U.S. yields have pushed
the interest rate gap between China’s 10-year government bonds
and their U.S. counterparts to the widest level since March.
A wider yield gap usually attracts capital inflows that
support the yuan.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
However, the yuan remained stuck in a thin range against the
dollar since an unexpected hawkish tilt from the Fed’s June
policy meeting.
Marco Sun, chief financial market analyst at MUFG Bank, said
that showed the market was “waiting for a signal that could be
used to determine that the PBOC would adjust its monetary
policy.”
Sun expected the yuan to trade in a range of 6.45 to 6.48
per dollar in the near term.
The Fed minutes due later in the session could offer more
insights into U.S. policymakers’ thinking over a timeframe for
paring back stimulus.
By midday, the global dollar index stood at 92.529,
while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4735 per
dollar.
The yuan market at 0402 GMT:
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
PBOC midpoint 6.4762 6.4613 -0.23%
Spot yuan 6.4716 6.4788 0.11%
Divergence from -0.07%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 0.88%
Spot change since 2005 27.89%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 98.13 98.02 0.1
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 92.529 92.539 0.0
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.4735 -0.03%
*
Offshore 6.63 -2.32%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
($1 = 6.4698 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim
Coghill)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.