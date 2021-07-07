Yuan inches up despite weaker-than-expected midpoint guidance

(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4762 per dollar,

Prior to the market opening, the People’s Bank of China

clues on the dollar’s outlook.

the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting for more

Moves were limited, however, as investors anxiously awaited

felt signaled authorities’ unease over the Chinese currency’s

weaker-than-expected official guidance rate, which some traders

the dollar on Wednesday as tighter cash conditions offset a

SHANGHAI — The yuan inched higher against

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

149 pips or 0.23% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4613.

Traders and analysts said the official midpoint came in much

weaker than their projections, and it was 54 pips softer than

Reuters’ estimate of 6.4708 per dollar.

Some market participants speculated that the much weakened

guidance could curb the fast gains in yuan’s value against a

basket of currencies. The basket index has

persistently hovered around the 98 level and is not far from its

three-year high.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4778

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4716 at midday, 72 pips

firmer than the previous late session close.

Despite the weaker midpoint, the yuan gained support from

signs of tightness in the interbank markets, according to