WHO urges countries ‘not to lose gains’ by prematurely lifting COVID-19 measures

ZURICH — World Health Organization emergencies program head Michael Ryan urged countries on Wednesday to use extreme caution when reopening their economies from COVID-19 restrictions so as “not to lose the gains you have made.”

The WHO also urged countries either considering or beginning to vaccinate 12- to 15-year-old children to reconsider and instead donate doses to the vaccine sharing program COVAX to help inoculate healthcare workers and the elderly in low-income countries. (Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields)