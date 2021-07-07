Home Business Wall Street Opens Mostly Higher By Investing.com

Investing.com — U.S. stock markets opened higher on Wednesday, with the tech-heavy hitting a new record high, as a measure of confidence returned to a market unsettled by oil price volatility and Chinese regulatory issues.

By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), the was up 63 points, or 0.2%, at 34,640 points. The was up 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite was up 0.4%.

Paradoxically, the market was helped by further signs of nervousness about the near-term growth outlook, which led to bond yields falling to their lowest in some weeks. Lower bond yields typically support the valuations of tech companies and startups, whose long-term returns are more sensitive to low capital costs. The fell to its lowest since February, at 1.33%.

