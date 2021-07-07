Visa reports over $1 billion in crypto spending in H1 2021 By Cointelegraph

Visa reports over $1 billion in crypto spending in H1 2021
Global payments giant Visa (NYSE:) will continue to support the development and adoption of the cryptocurrency industry as part of its business, the company said in its latest crypto update.
In an official statement on Wednesday, Visa announced that its crypto-enabled cards processed more than $1 billion in total spending in the first half of 2021.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.