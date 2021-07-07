Visa reports over $1 billion in crypto spending in H1 2021 By Cointelegraph

Global payments giant Visa (NYSE:) will continue to support the development and adoption of the cryptocurrency industry as part of its business, the company said in its latest crypto update.

In an official statement on Wednesday, Visa announced that its crypto-enabled cards processed more than $1 billion in total spending in the first half of 2021.