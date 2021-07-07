Home Business UFC inks $175-million sponsorship deal with Crypto.com By Cointelegraph

Ultimate Fighting Championship, a major global mixed martial arts organization, continues its deep dive into the cryptocurrency industry by announcing a sponsorship deal with a cryptocurrency exchange.

UFC announced Wednesday that it agreed to a fight-kit partnership with Crypto.com, one of the world’s largest crypto trading platforms by trading volumes, CNBC reported.