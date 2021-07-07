UFC and Crypto.com Partner in Historic Sponsorship Deal By CoinQuora



UFC and Crypto.com agreed to partner in a historic sponsorship deal.

The deals will grant Crypto.com exposure to over 625 million UFC fans.

Also, Crypto.com believes the partnership will help fuel mainstream crypto adoption.

UFC, the world’s leading mixed martial arts organization, and Crypto.com exchange have partnered in a historic long-term sponsorship deal. In fact, the partnership is set to fuel mainstream crypto adoption.

Speaking on the partnership, Crypto.com co-founder and CEO Kris Marszalek noted,

“It’s a historic moment as the fastest growing cryptocurrency platform joins forces with the fastest growing sport to accelerate the world’s transition to cryptocurrency.”

As such, Crypto.com is now an official UFC sponsor under the franchise’s newly created cryptocurrency sponsorship category. In addition, Crypto.com will also serve the UFC’s official cryptocurrency platfor…

