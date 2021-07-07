U.S. urges Mexico to resume authorization of biotech products By Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai met Mexican officials on Wednesday and emphasized the importance of Mexico immediately resuming authorization of biotechnology products, her office said.

USTR said Tai met Mexico’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development Victor Villalobos and Secretary of Economy Tatiana Clouthier during a visit to Mexico City for trilateral events to mark the one-year anniversary of the entry into force of the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA).

It said she also inquired about the status of expanding access for U.S. fresh potatoes in Mexico and discussed protection the vaquita, a critically endangered porpoise, illegal fishing in the Gulf of Mexico and sea turtle bycatch.

It said Tai, also discussed potential mutual benefits of aligning Mexican and U.S. policies on ethanol gasoline blends.

