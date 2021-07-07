U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.30% By Investing.com



U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.30%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 0.30%, while the index climbed 0.34%, and the index added 0.01%.

The best performers of the session on the were Apple Inc (NASDAQ:), which rose 1.82% or 2.59 points to trade at 144.61 at the close. Meanwhile, 3M Company (NYSE:) added 1.52% or 2.99 points to end at 199.88 and Home Depot Inc (NYSE:) was up 1.28% or 4.08 points to 323.34 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Boeing Co (NYSE:), which fell 1.86% or 4.39 points to trade at 231.75 at the close. Chevron Corp (NYSE:) declined 1.01% or 1.05 points to end at 102.94 and Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.75% or 1.88 points to 248.37.

The top performers on the S&P 500 were Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:) which rose 5.26% to 175.58, Oracle Corporation (NYSE:) which was up 3.61% to settle at 86.08 and Nucor Corp (NYSE:) which gained 3.38% to close at 95.68.

The worst performers were Macy’s Inc (NYSE:) which was down 5.97% to 17.17 in late trade, Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:) which lost 4.67% to settle at 137.43 and MarketAxess Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 4.58% to 450.20 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 149.12% to 67.76, Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:) which was up 49.08% to settle at 43.53 and Data Storage Corp (NASDAQ:) which gained 31.82% to close at 9.610.

The worst performers were Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 30.91% to 8.450 in late trade, BSQUARE Corporation (NASDAQ:) which lost 28.87% to settle at 5.015 and Professional Diversity Network Inc (NASDAQ:) which was down 21.46% to 1.6650 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 1702 to 1461 and 129 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2444 fell and 1032 advanced, while 146 ended unchanged.

Shares in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 5.26% or 8.78 to 175.58. Shares in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:) rose to all time highs; up 3.61% or 3.00 to 86.08. Shares in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; gaining 1.82% or 2.59 to 144.61. Shares in Newegg Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; up 149.12% or 40.56 to 67.76. Shares in Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:) rose to 5-year highs; up 49.08% or 14.33 to 43.53.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P 500 options, was down 1.46% to 16.20.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.53% or 9.55 to $1803.75 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in August fell 1.89% or 1.39 to hit $71.98 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 1.72% or 1.28 to trade at $73.25 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.25% to 1.1793, while USD/JPY rose 0.03% to 110.63.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.18% at 92.707.