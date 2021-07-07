U.S. Raising Concerns on Mexico Energy Policy, Trade Chief Says

The American and Canadian energy industries say the leader known as AMLO is discriminating against foreign companies with changes to electricity and hydrocarbons laws. His administration has sought to roll back the 2013-2014 energy reforms that opened Mexico to private drilling, working to return much of the energy sector to state-owned crude producer Petroleos Mexicanos and electric utility Comision Federal de Electricidad.

(Bloomberg) — President Joe Biden’s top trade negotiator said that the U.S. has “real concerns” about Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s energy policy and will look for avenues to address them.

“We are raising our concerns, we are here to engage, and we will be exploring avenues for addressing our concerns,” U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told reporters on Wednesday after finishing a meeting with Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier and Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng.

Tai traveled to Mexico to meet with her counterparts to commemorate the one-year anniversary of their free-trade deal and to look at ways to build on it.

Mexico’s energy ministry designated Pemex as the operator of the country’s largest crude discovery by private firms, the latest sign of the government’s nationalist approach to the energy industry.

