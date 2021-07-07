U.S. mortgage application volumes at lowest since early 2020 -MBA

Article content

The number of applications for home mortgages decreased last week to the lowest level since early 2020, dampened by declines in refinancing activity and purchase applications.

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) said on Wednesday its seasonally adjusted market index fell 1.8% in the week ending on July 2 from a week earlier, leaving it at to the lowest level since January 2020. This reflected a 2.3% decrease in applications to refinance existing loans and a 1.1% drop in applications to purchase a home.