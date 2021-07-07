U.S. assessing ‘tragic attack’ that killed Haiti president -White House By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Haitian President Moise Jovenel speaks during a press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, December 11, 2017. REUTERS/Ludovic Marin/Pool/File Photo



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is assessing the “tragic attack” on Haiti’s president overnight and President Joe Biden will be briefed on the assassination, the White House said on Wednesday.

“We’re still gathering information,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on MSNBC. “We’re still assessing right now.”

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was shot dead by unidentified attackers in his private residence overnight.