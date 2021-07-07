U.K. Government to Help Fund Offshore Wind Component Factories

Article content

(Bloomberg) — The British government will provide grants to SeAH Wind Ltd. and Smulders Projects U.K. to build factories producing components for offshore wind farms.

Britain, the world’s second-biggest offshore wind market after China, is seeking to quadruple its capacity by the end of the decade. The government also wants to bolster its manufacturing base as it seeks to offset the economic fallout from Brexit.

The U.K. will provide 117 million pounds ($161 million) to SeAH Wind and 70 million pounds to Smulders, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy said in a statement Wednesday. That will add to 180 million pounds of private investment and help create and safeguard more than 1,000 jobs, it said.