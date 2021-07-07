Tropical Storm Elsa Comes Ashore in Florida With Heavy Rains

Elsa, with winds of 65 miles (105 kilometers) per hour, is forecast to drive into Georgia and then across South Carolina, weakening to a depression by Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said in an advisory at 11 a.m. New York time. The storm will then cross through North Carolina and Virginia before re-emerging in the Atlantic Friday.

Article content

“The question then becomes is it able to re-strengthen into a tropical storm,” said Paul Walker, a meteorologist with commercial forecaster AccuWeather Inc. Regardless of what it is called there will be “good rains from the mid-Atlantic into New England and into Atlantic Canada.”

Elsa is the fifth Atlantic storm this year and became the season’s first hurricane as it moved through the Caribbean last week, killing at least three people. It’s also the third named storm to hit the U.S. this year. While meteorologists don’t expect the tally of Atlantic storms in 2021 to reach last year’s record of 30, they’re predicting a more active hurricane season than normal.

Elsa, which is too far east to disrupt oil and natural-gas production in the Gulf of Mexico, could bring as much as 9 inches of rain across western and northern areas of Florida. From there Elsa will move across Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia, bringing heavy rain as it weakens.

A cold front sweeping in from the West could combine with Elsa’s rains, bringing a deluge across the Northeast on Friday. The storm’s worst winds will remain on its east side, mainly out to sea, Walker said.

“Heavy rain could come up the I-95 corridor,” Walker said.

After Elsa sweeps off into the North Atlantic, the basin is poised to calm down for the next week. Hurricane season began June 1 and runs until November 30.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com