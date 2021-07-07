Treasury yields continue fall on economic jitters

NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields continued on their

downward trajectory on Wednesday, with 10-year yields on track for a seventh

straight session of declines on worries the economic recovery may be softening

while investors assessed the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting for

clues to its policy path.

The streak of declines for the 10-year note is the longest since a

nine-session drop that ended on March 3, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic in the

U.S. was gaining speed.

Recent data on the labor market and services sector has given investors

pause that the economy may not be strengthening as initially anticipated and

some underlying weakness may be emerging.

On Wednesday, the Labor Department said job openings edged up in May while

hiring dipped, indicating the economy continues to struggle with labor

shortages.

Analysts also pointed to volatility in the oil market, where crude had a

run-up in price until faltering on Tuesday after OPEC producers canceled a

meeting, and worries about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus

contributed to the risk-off environment. Also cited for the decline were a

market that had been largely positioned short and a break on Tuesday of

technical support levels on the 10-year.

“It’s a little bit of all of those from short squeeze, Delta variants, lack

of supply, asset liability and historical tapering meaning lower yields,” said

Eric Souza, senior portfolio manager at SVB Asset Management.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 4.9 basis points to

1.321% after earlier falling as low as 1.296%, the lowest level since Feb. 19.

“We broke 1.3% twice this morning at a couple of levels. When it hit those

levels it bounced. … Holding at this 1.30 handle is a bet the markets are

probably going to want to see,” said Souza.

Minutes from the Fed’s June 15-16 meeting showed central bank officials

believed “substantial further progress” on the economic recovery had not yet

been met, but agreed they needed to be prepared to act should inflation or other

risks emerge.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap

between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an

indicator of economic expectations, was at 110.4 basis points after flattening

to as little as 107.3, the narrowest since Feb 12.

Market players said the 10-year yield’s breach below 1.40% had been crucial

in attracting more bond buyers as that was the level where many had hedged their

“reflation” bets.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 6.3 basis points

to 1.940% after falling to a low of 1.918%, its lowest since Feb. 11.

July 7 Wednesday 2:33PM New York / 1833 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP1 163-9/32 1-6/32

10YR TNotes SEP1 133-136/256 0-80/256

Price Current Net

Yield % Change

(bps)

Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.000

Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.003

Two-year note 99-210/256 0.2161 -0.006

Three-year note 99-144/256 0.4 -0.011

Five-year note 100-112/256 0.7852 -0.024

Seven-year note 101-8/256 1.0961 -0.036

10-year note 102-204/256 1.3213 -0.049

30-year bond 109-208/256 1.9404 -0.063

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net

Change

(bps)

U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00

spread

U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.75 0.00

spread

U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 0.75

spread

U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.00 0.50

spread

U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.50 1.00

spread

(Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Toby Chopra and Leslie

Adler)

