Treasury yields continue fall on economic jitters

Article content
NEW YORK — U.S. Treasury yields continued on their
downward trajectory on Wednesday, with 10-year yields on track for a seventh
straight session of declines on worries the economic recovery may be softening
while investors assessed the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s June meeting for
clues to its policy path.
The streak of declines for the 10-year note is the longest since a
nine-session drop that ended on March 3, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic in the
U.S. was gaining speed.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Recent data on the labor market and services sector has given investors
pause that the economy may not be strengthening as initially anticipated and
some underlying weakness may be emerging.
On Wednesday, the Labor Department said job openings edged up in May while
hiring dipped, indicating the economy continues to struggle with labor
shortages.
Analysts also pointed to volatility in the oil market, where crude had a
run-up in price until faltering on Tuesday after OPEC producers canceled a
meeting, and worries about the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus
contributed to the risk-off environment. Also cited for the decline were a
market that had been largely positioned short and a break on Tuesday of
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
technical support levels on the 10-year.
“It’s a little bit of all of those from short squeeze, Delta variants, lack
of supply, asset liability and historical tapering meaning lower yields,” said
Eric Souza, senior portfolio manager at SVB Asset Management.
The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 4.9 basis points to
1.321% after earlier falling as low as 1.296%, the lowest level since Feb. 19.
“We broke 1.3% twice this morning at a couple of levels. When it hit those
levels it bounced. … Holding at this 1.30 handle is a bet the markets are
probably going to want to see,” said Souza.
Minutes from the Fed’s June 15-16 meeting showed central bank officials
believed “substantial further progress” on the economic recovery had not yet
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
been met, but agreed they needed to be prepared to act should inflation or other
risks emerge.
A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap
between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, seen as an
indicator of economic expectations, was at 110.4 basis points after flattening
to as little as 107.3, the narrowest since Feb 12.
Market players said the 10-year yield’s breach below 1.40% had been crucial
in attracting more bond buyers as that was the level where many had hedged their
“reflation” bets.
The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 6.3 basis points
to 1.940% after falling to a low of 1.918%, its lowest since Feb. 11.
July 7 Wednesday 2:33PM New York / 1833 GMT
Price
US T BONDS SEP1 163-9/32 1-6/32
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
10YR TNotes SEP1 133-136/256 0-80/256
Price Current Net
Yield % Change
(bps)
Three-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.000
Six-month bills 0.055 0.0558 0.003
Two-year note 99-210/256 0.2161 -0.006
Three-year note 99-144/256 0.4 -0.011
Five-year note 100-112/256 0.7852 -0.024
Seven-year note 101-8/256 1.0961 -0.036
10-year note 102-204/256 1.3213 -0.049
30-year bond 109-208/256 1.9404 -0.063
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps) Net
Change
(bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap 8.00 0.00
spread
U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.75 0.00
spread
U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.00 0.75
spread
U.S. 10-year dollar swap -2.00 0.50
spread
U.S. 30-year dollar swap -30.50 1.00
spread
(Additional reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Toby Chopra and Leslie
Adler)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.