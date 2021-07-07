The Cannes Film Festival’s Red Carpet Was So Glamorous

Everyone outdid themselves last night.

From couture shows in Paris to red carpet events in Cannes, it seems all of France is looking devastatingly chic this week. Those who attended the Cannes Film Festival’s opening ceremony last night came in style, and while every ensemble thoroughly dazzled me, there were a few that really stood out.


Spike Lee might have worn the most memorable outfit of the evening.


The director behind BlacKkKlansman, Da 5 Bloods, and dozens of other titles — who is the head of Cannes’ competition jury this year — arrived in a bright pink suit with rimmed sunglasses to match. His Nike sneakers and fedora completed the look perfectly.


Bella Hadid was one of several notable people outside the film and television industry who graced the Cannes carpet.


As always, the supermodel was radiant. The hair! The earrings! The tulle!


Maggie Gyllenhaal, a member of the film festival’s jury panel alongside Spike, wore a floor-length crimped dress and cape with sparkly heels. Divine!


Jessica Chastain’s lacy black ballgown was equal parts elegant and cool.


Please take note of Mati Diop’s red carpet attire. The French actor and Cannes jury member pulled out this stunning classic-yet-contemporary dress for the opening ceremony, and, wow, I was here for it.


Helen Mirren in head-to-toe saffron! I mean, come on!


I am emotional because MJ Rodriguez looked so good. I’ll probably never get over this one.


There were numerous celebrity appearances at Cannes’ 2021 debut:

Marion Cotillard


Adam Driver


Camélia Jordana


Jodie Foster


Candice Swanepoel


Lou Doillon


Carla Bruni


Bong Joon-Ho


Melanie Laurent


Jessica Hausner


Song Kang-ho


Tahar Rahim


Mylene Farmer


Andie McDowell


Noemie Merlant


Melanie Thierry


Whose red carpet look was your personal favorite? If you’re struggling to pick just one, I get it, and please feel free to share your top five, ten, etc., in the comments below.

