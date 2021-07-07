Terence Corcoran: Calls to stop central bank mission creep

Inequality not within central banking capabilities Photo by Geoff Robins/AFP via Getty Images

Article content The world of central banking is in great flux, even turbulence. Global housing bubbles, mounting inflation uncertainty, devastated post-COVID-19 government fiscal structures, conflicting government mandates and major international divisions over the role of monetary policy point to institutional upheaval that could have major impacts on national and global economic development.

Article content In the face of all this, now may not be the time to expand central bank mandates, a caution that has been receiving more attention in recent weeks. Last week the Bank for International Settlements, a global organization controlled by the world’s major central banks including the Bank of Canada, delivered a thorough and comprehensive takedown of the idea that inequality and income distribution issues should somehow become a major focus of monetary policy. In unequivocal language, the BIS Annual Economic Report concluded that “the best contribution monetary policy can make to a more equitable distribution of income and wealth is to deliver on its mandate — seeking to ensure macroeconomic stability, for which price and financial stability are prerequisites. By keeping the economy on an even keel, central banks facilitate sustainable growth.”

Article content If central banks were to adopt inequality as a policy focus, monetary policy would be driven from its primary objectives: “It would be unrealistic, and indeed counterproductive, to gear monetary policy more squarely towards tackling inequality. Monetary tools, by their very nature … are well suited to achieving macroeconomic stabilization objectives. By contrast, a meaningful impact on slow-moving inequality trends would entail sustained application of the tools in particular ways. This would curtail the flexibility of monetary policy to stabilize the economy, potentially undermining the effectiveness of the monetary regime itself. This would be very costly, not least because the macroeconomic stability that those regimes can deliver is precisely what is most conducive to equitable income and wealth distributions,” states the BIS annual report.

Article content In other words, making inequality a central bank target could undermine inequality. The BIS chapter on inequality includes a graph showing the sharp rise in mentions of “inequality” in the speeches and communications of central bankers, including those from the Bank of Canada. The BIS report is essentially shaking a finger at the Bank of Canada for flirting with an idea that is beyond the scope of monetary policy. Inequality has many causes (aside from being a natural aspect of human existence) that are best understood and addressed by other government and private institutions. The BIS is also not alone in warning that expansion of monetary policy into uncharted territory is unwarranted, unjustifiable and risky.

Article content In a recent brief for the C.D. Howe Institute, John Murray, former deputy governor of the Bank of Canada, presents a general critique of what he calls central bank “mission creep.” Murray reviews the growing list of proposals calling for central banks to promote a greener economy, full employment, income inequality, housing prices and financial stability. What central banks can do best, because of their influence over interest rates and money expansion, is to aim to achieve “low, stable and predictable inflation.” Within its limits, controlling inflation is “the best contribution monetary policy can make to economic welfare.” Since none of its policy levers have any significant reach beyond inflation outcomes, attempts to add others are doomed to fail. “Such mission creep is both unnecessary and unhelpful for achievement of these goals, setting aside any damage it might do to monetary policy’s primary mission,” Murray says.

Article content He also takes on a specific add-on central bank mandate: full employment. The idea that central banks should set rate policies that aim to achieve full employment has now been adopted by the U.S. Federal Reserve as part of a so-called “dual mandate” that allows central banks to target inflation and full employment at the same time. Eric Rosengren, president of the Boston Federal Reserve, recently laid out the basic policy approach: “We’ve made clear that we’re not going to raise short-term interest rates until we think we’re at full employment. So, our framework is basically going to keep us from doing that.” Rosengren’s summary of the dual mandate strategy — no rate cuts until the U.S. is at full employment — is exactly the high-risk policy option Murray critiques in his mission creep analysis. Estimates of “full employment” are unreliable, and in reality its achievement is only observable after the fact “once you have gone beyond it.”

