Sterling steadies after touching week high vs dollar as UK set out reopening plans

LONDON — Sterling steadied versus the dollar and the euro on Wednesday after hitting a week’s high against the dollar and a 12-day high against the euro this week as Britain set out reopening plans following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sterling was flat versus the dollar at 1.3801 by 0830 GMT, after rising on Tuesday to its highest of $1.3898 since June 28.

Versus the euro, it flattened at 85.67 pence, after jumping to a 12-day high of 85.36 pence in the previous session.

Analysts said sterling had found support this week on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans to end social and economic COVID-19 restrictions in England in two weeks’ time.