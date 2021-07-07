Stay Away from These 2 Overvalued Apparel Retail Stocks By StockNews



Stay Away from These 2 Overvalued Apparel Retail Stocks



Even though the apparel retail industry is expected to thrive in the coming months owing in-part to a recovery in brick-and-mortar store sales, with consumers returning to in-store shopping, not all stocks in this space are well positioned to gain. Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:) and Revolve Group (NYSE:) look significantly overvalued at their current price levels given their weak growth prospects. So, we think these stocks are best avoided now. Please read on for details.The halt in brick-and-mortar store sales last year caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with stiff competition from established e-commerce vendors, negatively affected the apparel retail sector significantly last year. But with the accelerating economic recovery, a gradual resumption of store operations, and increased consumer spending, the apparel retail industry is witnessing a solid recovery this year.

Investors’ interest in the broader retail sector is evidenced by the SPDR S&P Retail ETF’s (XRT) 41.9% returns over the past six months versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 15.9% gains. With more than 3.26 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across 180 countries so far, consumers should be increasingly inclined to shop at physical stores..

However, bullish sentiment has sent the prices of some apparel stocks soaring above what can be justified based on their fundamentals and financials. Since their weak financials and gloomy growth prospects do not justify their premium valuations, we think Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) and Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) could suffer a pullback in the near term.

