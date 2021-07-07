Spain’s Telefonica plans to sell minority stake in tech unit, Cinco Dias says By Reuters



MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica (NYSE:) plans to raise as much as 500 million euros ($591.35 million) with the sale of a minority stake in its technology unit, Cinco Dias newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing financial sources.

Telefonica has hired advisor KPMG and investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) and potential buyers include private equity funds such as Apax Partners, the newspaper said.

Telefonica is ready to sell up to 49% of the unit, which is initially valued at 1 billion euros. The unit includes cybersecurity, Internet of Things an cloud computing operations, Cinco Dias said.

The sale would be part of a wider Telefonica plan to reduce its debt by selling assets.

A spokesperson for Telefonica declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8455 euros)