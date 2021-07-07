S&P 500 edges higher, holds gains after Fed minutes

Article content

NEW YORK — The S&P 500 rose slightly on Wednesday and held its gains after the Federal Reserve released the minutes from its last meeting, which showed officials divided on economic signals.

According to the minutes of the U.S. central bank’s June policy meeting, Fed officials that substantial further progress on the economic recovery “was generally seen as not having yet been met,” though participants expected progress to continue.

“I read this as effectively a dovish set of notes simply because they don’t feel as a group that they have enough certainty around the situation to make any changes at all,” said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer at Commonwealth Financial Network in Waltham, Massachusetts.