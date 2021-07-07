Soybeans up for 2nd session on U.S. crop concerns, corn firms

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Thursday as concerns over declining condition of the U.S. crop underpinned prices.

Corn rose for the first time in four sessions, while wheat eased.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose 0.2% to $13.30 a bushel, as of 0100 GMT.

* Corn climbed 0.4% to $5.33 a bushel and wheat slid 0.2% to $6.21 a bushel.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a weekly report, surprised the market by lowering its good-to-excellent rating for the nation’s soybean crop to 59% from 60%.