Soybeans climb for 2nd session on U.S. crop concerns; corn firms

SINGAPORE — Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Thursday, as concerns over the declining condition of the U.S. crop amid strong demand underpinned prices.

Corn rose for the first time in four sessions, while wheat ticked higher.

“The sentiment is pretty bullish for both corn and soybeans,” said a Singapore-based trader at an international trading company. “The demand is strong and we have crop concerns in the United States.”

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.3% at $13.31-3/4 a bushel, as of 0304 GMT.