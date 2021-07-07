Shiba Inu (SHIB) DEX ShibaSwap surpasses $1B TVL 24-hours after launch By Cointelegraph

Shiba Inu (SHIB) DEX ShibaSwap surpasses $1B TVL 24-hours after launch
Dogecoin (DOGE) has proven to the world that even a project that started as a joke can gain value and notoriety in the cryptocurrency space. This phenomenon opened the door for multiple ‘meme’ cryptocurrencies to gain a foothold and a quick look at the trending tokens list on CoinMarketCap shows the meme effect has found a s foothold.
The latest meme coin to capture investors’ attention is Shiba Inu (SHIB), a project that originally gained notoriety when (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin donated more than $1 billion worth of SHIB to the India Covid relief fund.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.