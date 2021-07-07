Shell to hike shareholder returns after oil price boost By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Royal Dutch Shell logo is seen at a Shell petrol station in London, January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) – Royal Dutch Shell (LON:) on Wednesday said it will boost its planned shareholder returns beginning in the second quarter after a sharp rise in oil and gas prices helped it reduce debt.

In a trading statement ahead of its quarterly results, the Anglo-Dutch company said the acceleration of its planned distribution policy was due to “strong operational and financial delivery, combined with an improved macroeconomic outlook.”

As a result, Shell will retire its $65 billion net debt target, it said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR