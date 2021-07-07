Shell accelerates shareholder returns after oil price boost

Article content

LONDON — Royal Dutch Shell on Wednesday said it would boost its planned shareholder returns beginning in the second quarter after a sharp rise in oil and gas prices helped it reduce debt.

In a trading statement ahead of its quarterly results, the Anglo-Dutch company said it would increase distribution to shareholders in the form of share buybacks or dividends in the range of 20% to 30% of cash flow from operations, it said.

The move, which comes earlier than many analysts had expected, was due to “strong operational and financial delivery, combined with an improved macroeconomic outlook.”