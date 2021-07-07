Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.12% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.12%



Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the lost 0.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were Al Omran Industrial & Trading Co (SE:), which rose 9.88% or 11.40 points to trade at 126.80 at the close. Meanwhile, Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co (SE:) added 7.37% or 1.85 points to end at 26.95 and Al Moammar Information Systems Co CJSC (SE:) was up 5.12% or 8.00 points to 164.20 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co (SE:), which fell 2.87% or 3.40 points to trade at 115.00 at the close. Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance (SE:) declined 2.82% or 0.62 points to end at 21.34 and AlAhli Fund of REITs (SE:) was down 2.72% or 0.34 points to 12.18.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 130 to 62 and 13 ended unchanged.

Shares in Al Omran Industrial & Trading Co (SE:) rose to all time highs; rising 9.88% or 11.40 to 126.80. Shares in Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 7.37% or 1.85 to 26.95. Shares in Al Moammar Information Systems Co CJSC (SE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 5.12% or 8.00 to 164.20.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 1.27% or 0.93 to $72.44 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 0.98% or 0.73 to hit $73.80 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.51% or 9.15 to trade at $1803.35 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.24% to 4.4234, while USD/SAR unchanged 0.00% to 3.7506.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.21% at 92.737.