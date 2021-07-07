Home Business Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down...

Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.12% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. Saudi Arabia stocks lower at close of trade; Tadawul All Share down 0.12%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the lost 0.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were Al Omran Industrial & Trading Co (SE:), which rose 9.88% or 11.40 points to trade at 126.80 at the close. Meanwhile, Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co (SE:) added 7.37% or 1.85 points to end at 26.95 and Al Moammar Information Systems Co CJSC (SE:) was up 5.12% or 8.00 points to 164.20 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co (SE:), which fell 2.87% or 3.40 points to trade at 115.00 at the close. Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance (SE:) declined 2.82% or 0.62 points to end at 21.34 and AlAhli Fund of REITs (SE:) was down 2.72% or 0.34 points to 12.18.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 130 to 62 and 13 ended unchanged.

Shares in Al Omran Industrial & Trading Co (SE:) rose to all time highs; rising 9.88% or 11.40 to 126.80. Shares in Rabigh Refining & Petrochemical Co (SE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 7.37% or 1.85 to 26.95. Shares in Al Moammar Information Systems Co CJSC (SE:) rose to all time highs; gaining 5.12% or 8.00 to 164.20.

Crude oil for August delivery was down 1.27% or 0.93 to $72.44 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in September fell 0.98% or 0.73 to hit $73.80 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract rose 0.51% or 9.15 to trade at $1803.35 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.24% to 4.4234, while USD/SAR unchanged 0.00% to 3.7506.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.21% at 92.737.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLES

©