Russia’s Yandex launches fleet of electric scooters in Moscow By Reuters

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian tech giant Yandex (NASDAQ:) will launch an electric scooters rental service in Moscow on Wednesday, the company said, tapping into surging demand across the city.
Electric scooters are a common sight in Moscow during summer, whizzing around the city’s parks and pavements, but authorities have been forced to impose speed limits following a string of accidents.
The service will be launched on the Yandex.Go app, the company’s one-stop-shop for ride-hailing, food delivery and other services, Yandex said.
Yandex did not say how many scooters it would be launching, nor how much it had spent on the venture.
