Russian lawmakers prepare legal amendment to confiscate crypto By Cointelegraph

Russian lawmakers prepare legal amendment to confiscate crypto

Matilda Colman
Russian lawmakers are working on new legislation that would allow the government to confiscate cryptocurrencies, according to a senior official.

Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov claimed that the government is now developing a set of amendments to the country’s criminal code to allow authorities to seize crypto obtained from illegal activity, local news agency TASS reported.