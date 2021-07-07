Russian healthcare firm EMC sets IPO pricing, valued up to $1.26 billion By Reuters

© Reuters. A board with the logo of Russian private health clinic operator European Medical Centre (EMC) is on display on the roof of a building in Moscow, Russia May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/Files
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian private health clinic operator European Medical Centre (EMC (NYSE:)) on Wednesday said the indicative price range for its July initial public (IPO) has been set at $12.5-14 per GDR, giving it an equity value of up to $1.26 billion.
Financial market sources told Reuters in May the company was considering an IPO as early as this summer and could raise about $500 million.
