Home Business Robinhood’s cash cow under SEC scrutiny amid IPO filing By Cointelegraph

Robinhood’s cash cow under SEC scrutiny amid IPO filing By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Robinhood’s cash cow under SEC scrutiny amid IPO filing

Trading platform Robinhood could lose a significant revenue source should the United States Securities and Exchange Commission move to ban the controversial payment for order flows (PFOF) — routing retail trading orders to market makers.

Brokers like Robinhood often use the practice to offset trading fees, thus providing zero commission trading to its retail customer base.