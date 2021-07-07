Robinhood’s cash cow under SEC scrutiny amid IPO filing By Cointelegraph

Robinhood’s cash cow under SEC scrutiny amid IPO filing
Trading platform Robinhood could lose a significant revenue source should the United States Securities and Exchange Commission move to ban the controversial payment for order flows (PFOF) — routing retail trading orders to market makers.
Brokers like Robinhood often use the practice to offset trading fees, thus providing zero commission trading to its retail customer base.
