Recruiter PageGroup’s Q2 profit rises above 2019 levels on hiring pickup By Reuters

(Reuters) – Global recruitment firm PageGroup reported a 2% rise in second-quarter gross profit compared with 2019, helped by an uptick in hiring across Asia Pacific and the Americas.

The company, which helps hire executives, professionals and clerical staff in various sectors, raised its forecast for annual operating profit to between 125 million pounds ($172.53 million) and 135 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7245 pounds)

