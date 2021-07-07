Rail Traffic Crawls Back to Life in Canada After Wildfire Halt

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Rail cars carrying goods for export are finally starting to trickle back in toward Vancouver, after train movement to and from British Columbia’s west coast was largely halted in the past week amid wildfire damage on two main tracks.

Ag Transport Coalition reported Wednesday that 91 rail cars carrying grains were unloaded at the Port of Vancouver, with more than 500 at different stages of arrival and others on the way.

Still, the number of cars unloaded Wednesday morning was 89% below last week’s daily average. That signals the resumption of rail movement to Canada’s largest port has been very slow and that the disruptions from the wildfires could snarl the flow of goods for some time to come.