Pundits say Bitcoin’s brutal quarter could see Tesla report up to a $100M loss for Q2 By Cointelegraph

Pundits say Bitcoin’s brutal quarter could see Tesla report up to a $100M loss for Q2
Bitcoin’s second-quarter price battering has pundits speculating that Tesla (NASDAQ:) may have to report a loss of up to $100 million for Q2.
With the price of recently dropping to revisit levels last seen in January, CNBC business analyst Kate Rooney asserted on July 6 that Tesla may face an “impairment charge” — requiring it to report the drawdown in a disclosure to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.