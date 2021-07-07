Power WearHouse: Weight Training Helps All Fitness Levels According to New Study

NEW YORK — According to a recently published meta-study by the American College of Sports Medicine, adding weights to the fitness routine of healthy adults can have benefits across the board, from those who are novices to those who are more experienced.

In the meta-analysis of 28 different studies which looked at 747 healthy adults, and appeared in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise, all participants saw benefits to using weights, with the greatest gains in those adding weights to their routines for the first time. Experienced athletes saw the most benefit from not just adding more weight but also increasing the number of reps to their routine.

“This is exactly the kind of data we love to see,” said Shelagh Stoneham, CEO and Founder of Power WearHouse, a new wearable fitness company, specializing in high quality, beautifully designed wearable weights. “Our products are built to make adding weight training easy and comfortable for everyone. Large studies like this confirm our core belief, which is that weight is a key unlock to building health for the long term.”

“Our goal is really to help people by amplifying the benefit of the activities they already enjoy both comfortably and stylishly.” Stoneham added. “Since launching the brand, we have been focused on creating products such as a weighted vest, belts, wrist-ankle weights and even hula hoops for everyone to comfortably use no matter if they are working out at a gym or out walking their dog. With Power WearHouse we want you to comfortably ‘Wear Your Workout’.”

