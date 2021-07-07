Payday disrupted: New platforms help stretched employees tap their earnings in real time

Ceridian launching Dayforce Wallet on-demand pay platform in Canada as on-demand payment platforms gain popularity Photo by National Post file photo

Article content Canadian workers may soon have the ability to access chunks of their wages as they accrue them, instead of needing to wait for payday, thanks to a growing number of on-demand payment platforms.

Article content On-demand pay — the ability to access anything from $50 to a full day or two’s pay in advance of a scheduled payday — is an option employees are finding increasingly attractive, largely due to the paycheque-to-paycheque way many are living. Just over one-third of employed Canadians run out of money between paydays, according to a new survey commissioned by human resources software company Ceridian HCM. Forty-two per cent of respondents said they wanted to be able to access the wages they’ve earned at the end of each shift or workday. The desire was greatest among Gen Z and millennial employees, at 56 per cent. “(People) typically have to work out how to bridge their financing,” said David Ossip, chairman and chief executive officer of Ceridian, in an interview. “Today almost all people are paid based on these batch-based payroll periods, either bi-monthly, every two weeks or weekly, but financial commitments are real-time.”

Article content The survey found 43 per cent of Canadians would consider an employer that provides on-demand pay more attractive than one that doesn’t, a figure that rises to 59 per cent among 18- to 34-year-olds. How BNPL became the most lucrative four letters in fintech Ottawa rejects fintechs’ proposals for distributing financial aid to businesses hit by crisis Ceridian launched its Dayforce Wallet on-demand pay platform in Canada on Wednesday. The wallet allows employees to request funds in advance of a payday through an app, and payroll reconciliation is done automatically. The company first launched Dayforce Wallet in the U.S. in May 2020, and as of March 2021 had 150 clients offering employees the service, and an additional 300 in implementation.

Article content It’s part of a crowded field that includes U.S. payroll giant Paychex, which partnered with PayActiv; DailyPay; and Even, a financial services company that offers an on-demand pay service for employers, called Instapay. Even, which counts PayPal, Walmart and Pitney Bowes among its clients, had paid out US$2.5 billion in on-demand pay as of April. Consulting firm EY called on-demand pay a “$1-trillion opportunity” for employers in a September 2020 report. That dollar figure, it said, is the amount of accrued funds in employer payrolls across OECD countries at any given time. Giving employees access to their pay as they need it could reduce financial stress, improve employee well-being and reduce employee turnover, the report said.

Article content And despite assumptions, the option doesn’t just appeal to lower-wage workers: a 2019 survey by the Workforce Institute at Kronos Inc. found that while 87 per cent of employees with a household income of less than $50,000 per year wanted on-demand pay, 67 per cent of workers above that threshold also did. Today almost all people are paid based on these batch-based payroll periods … but financial commitments are real-time Ceridian CEO David Ossip Ossip said companies across the health-care, financial and professional services sectors have adopted Dayforce Wallet, and the typical user is around 40 years old, with a family. The most common uses are a “typical ATM withdrawal (amount) to utility payments being made with the card.” Co-founder and executive chairman of Even, Jon Schlossberg, meanwhile, said its bread and butter was companies with hourly wage workers. The average Instapay user accesses it only 1.5 times per month, and the average dollar amount is $150.

Article content In a late-June note, analysts at Mizuho Securities USA speculated that on-demand pay could be both the biggest change to the payroll industry since the 1960s, and a disruptor to the US$11-billion payday loan market. But not all options are created equal, said Schlossberg. While some employer-integrated options only charge employers for use of the service, others require employees pay a small fee to access their wages early. DailyPay charges $2.99. Jayson Saba, senior director of product marketing for UKG, a workforce management solutions company, also noted that not all providers have yet figured out how to accurately track employees’ hours worked, something that will need to improve for the industry to take off. “You have to make sure you get the gross (income) right to get the other pieces right,” he said.

