Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins’ new film to be sold as NFT on new platform Vuele By Cointelegraph

Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins' new film to be sold as NFT on new platform Vuele

Matilda Colman
Oscar-winner Anthony Hopkins’ new film will be tokenized and sold on an up-and-coming NFT marketplace for movies dubbed “Vuele.”

The 83-year-old Hopkins has had a celebrated career and won two Oscars and two Emmys, starring in notable films including Silence of the Lambs, The Elephant Man, the Thor franchise and The Father.