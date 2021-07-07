Orsted launches sale of Hornsea Two wind park -sources

Article content

FRANKFURT — Orsted Orsted, the world’s largest developer of offshore wind power farms, is launching the sale of Hornsea Two in a deal that is expected to value the British offshore wind park at roughly 3 billion euros ($3.54 billion), including debt, people close to the matter said.

Orsted is working with Credit Agricole on the partial divestiture.

Denmark’s largest utility declined to comment. ($1 = 0.8463 euros) (Additional reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Louise Heavens)