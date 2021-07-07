Oil prices fall for a third day as OPEC+ uncertainty lingers

Article content SINGAPORE — Oil prices fell for a third day on Thursday amid anxiety that supply may rise after the collapse this week of talks among major producers, potentially causing the current output agreement to be abandoned. Brent crude oil futures were down 43 cents, or 0.6%, at $73 a barrel by 0158 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were down 51 cents, or 0.7%, at $71.69 a barrel. Brent prices have fallen about 5.3% since Monday’s close after talks between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, known as OPEC+, fell apart when de facto leader Saudi Arabia refused demands from the United Arab Emirates to raise its output under the group’s supply cut agreement.

Article content “Bullishness over prospects of a tighter market gave way to concerns over what a non-unified OPEC could mean for further production policies,” ANZ analysts said in a note on Thursday, adding that a lack of new supply agreement to feed a quickly recovering world economy is creating uncertainty. OPEC+ has restrained supply for more than a year since demand crashed during the coronavirus pandemic. The group is maintaining nearly 6 million barrels per day (bpd) of output cuts and was expected to add to supply, but three days of meetings failed to close divisions between the Saudis and the Emiratis. Russia is trying to mediate between Saudi Arabia and the UAE to help strike a deal to raise oil output, three OPEC+ sources said on Wednesday.