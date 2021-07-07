Oil Down, Investors Await Further Signs of OPEC+ Production Policy By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Doris Yu

Investing.com – Oil was down Thursday morning in Asia for a third straight session as investors are keeping an eye on the (UAE) that affects global fuel supply.

fell 0.35% to $73.17 by 10:27 PM ET (2:27 AM GMT) and were down 0.48% to $71.85.

Crude oil supply data from the showed a draw of 7.983 million barrels for the week ending July 2. Forecasts prepared by Investing.com predicted a 3.925 million-barrel draw, while an 8.153 million-barrel draw was recorded during the previous week.

“The jury is still out about what the disarray within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) will amount to,” John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC, told Bloomberg.

Oil prices have surged nearly 50% so far in 2021 as consumption rebounded and the OPEC+ curbed fuel output previously. However, investors are concerned that if OPEC+ will agree on a supply deal and that the outbreak of COVID-19 delta variant in nations will impact fuel demand recovery.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:) said in a note that it expects that OPEC+ will eventually agree on a deal in the following weeks to increase output by 400,000 barrels a day each month for the rest of 2021.

“People are just wildly uncertain” about how the OPEC+ stalemate will impact the future output, Oanda Corp senior market analyst Edward Moya told Bloomberg. “August is in question and the demand warrants more production.”

U.S. crude oil supply data from the will be released later in the day.