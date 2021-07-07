Non-Fungible Token Sales Breaks Record at $2.5B By CoinQuora



© Reuters. Non-Fungible Token Sales Breaks Record at $2.5B



$2.5 billion worth of NFTs sold in the first six months of 2020.

$150 million came from June 2021 alone.

In the first six months of 2020, NFT sales came up to $13.7 million.

Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) are revolutionizing ownership of art and collectibles in the blockchain space. In comparison to the first half of 2020, the NFT sales from June 2021 alone have smashed the record.

In detail, the NFT sale for the entirety of the first half of 2020 is set at $13.7 million. Meanwhile, $150 million is the NFT sale record for the OpenSea NFT marketplace in June 2021. This is a whopping almost 1,000% increase. Specifically, the stats come from Dune Analytics and DappRadar.

Moreover, the total sales made this year is a remarkable $2.5 billion. Keep in mind that we still have about 6 more months to go. So far, NFTs have proven to be a fantastic optio…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora