Nick Cannon Said He’s Having Kids On Purpose

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

Currently: losing my mind at the fact that JT told Nick to “wrap it up.”

If you’ve been online in any way, shape, or form lately, you might have noticed that Nick Cannon is seemingly forging an army.


Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Oh, boy, does Twitter have jokes.

Nick is also a father to 9-year-old twins Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Well — it turns out that there’s a method to the madness!


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

On Nick Cannon Radio, the comedian and TV personality asked rap duo City Girls for life advice. When JT said he should “wrap it up” (as in, wrap it up), Nick said, “I’m having these kids on purpose.”

JT from the City Girls didn’t realize Nick Cannon was having all these kids on purpose


Twitter: @2Cool2Blog / Via Twitter: @2Cool2BIog

“Just stay true to yourself, and wrap it up,” JT said. When Nick asked for clarification, the rapper said that, yes, she did mean to tell him to use protection.


Paras Griffin / Getty Images for BET

But Nick’s answer had her backtrack: “If you’re having these kids on purpose, then fuck what I’m saying. If you’re having these kids on purpose, then it’s nothing I could tell you about your life, ’cause I don’t want nobody telling me shit, so just be the best you.”


John Lamparski / Getty Images

To which Nick responded, “Talk yo shit.”

“Trust me, there’s a lot of people I could’ve got pregnant that I didn’t,” Nick said. “The ones that got pregnant are the ones that were supposed to get pregnant.”


Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

In response, JT just said “OK,” because I’m not sure how else you would respond to such a statement.

For her part, Yung Miami told Nick the best advice she could give was “YOLO.”


Aaron J. Thornton / Getty Images

And I think he for sure has that part down.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR