Monsta X Ranks Their Songs

With the recent release of MONSTA X’s latest mini-album One Of A Kind, we thought we’d celebrate by challenging the group to rank their most iconic songs to date.
So, which track do you think the guys will crown as the winner? And will your favorite make it to the end, or get the axe early? Watch the video below to find out!
Do you want to rank these songs yourself? Save and fill out our MONSTA X bracket to rank along with the guys!
If you can’t get enough of these guys, make sure to stream One Of A Kind, and check out their latest video for “Gambler.”
