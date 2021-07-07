Megan Fox’s 2021 BBMA’s Dress Could Have Been Different

“I was like — I’m not ready to wear that.’”
During a recent interview with InStyle, Fox explained that she chose her outfit after coming back from an ayahuasca journey in the jungles of Costa Rica with Machine Gun Kelly.
“My stylist was like ‘We want you to wear this’ and I was like ‘I was just talking to God in the jungle, I’m not ready to wear that,’” she admitted.
But thanks to some treats that she brought back from her trip, Fox was able to wear the dress that her stylist wanted.
“Fuck it, I’ll just have some Peruvian tobacco,” she remembered saying. “I’ll wear this thing.”
When the couple hit the red carpet, all eyes were on them.
“He gets out wearing this basically shirtless Jim Morrison, wild-ass Balmain super rockstar, whatever the fuck he’s wearing,” Fox recalled.
“He takes out this giant-ass — it looks like a blunt, it’s not, it’s Peruvian tobacco — and he’s smoking it and then he’s blowing it all over me to cleanse me,” she recalled. “People must’ve been like ‘These fucking people are psycho.’”
On the contrary. All of the attention was on Fox and MGK’s outfits. The “Drunk Face” singer even painted his tongue black to match his rockstar look.
They might not have not known it at the time, but their outfits definitely went down as one of their best looks in history.
