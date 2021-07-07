Megan Fox On Protecting Children Against Bullies

All hail, the myth, the woman, the legend — Megan Fox.
Megan Fox, like the bisexual icon and guiding light she is to us all, is once again teaching us a thing or two about how to be brilliant, iconic, kind, and just all around amazing.
In a recent profile with InStyle, she talked about her experience in Hollywood and the rampant misogyny she faced. The actor also shared how protective she is of her children (her “babies,” in her words), especially in light of the intense media scrutiny they face.
She especially wants to shield her eldest son, 8-year-old Noah, from “mean, awful people and cruel people,” online who criticize him for wearing dresses. “I don’t want him to ever have to read that shit because he hears it from little kids at his own school who are like, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,'” she shared.
“I send him to a really liberal, like, hippie school,” she continued. “But even there, in California, he still has little boys going, ‘Boys don’t wear dresses,’ or ‘Boys don’t wear pink.'”
So, because Megan is simply too nice to say it, I will say it for her: Leave her and her kids the fuck alone!
