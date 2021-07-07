Malaysia’s Top Glove suspends Selangor operations over enhanced lockdown

The world’s largest maker of medical gloves said it was awaiting clarification from the authorities.

“Top Glove wishes to inform that its medical glove factories in Klang will not be operating temporarily, in compliance with the EMCO (Enhanced Movement Control Order) directive,” Top Glove said in an emailed response to Reuters.

KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysia’s Top Glove Corp Bhd has suspended operations of its factories in the state of Selangor due to a two-week enhanced lockdown in the country, the firm said on Wednesday.

The Ministry of International Trade and Industry said in a statement that critical sectors that support production of healthcare products, food and beverages as well as the global supply chains were allowed to operate in the areas under enhanced movement restrictions.

It did not specify if glove-makers were allowed to resume operations.

More than half of Top Glove’s factories are located in Klang in Selangor.

Malaysia last week imposed tighter restrictions on movement, businesses and factories in the capital Kuala Lumpur and neighboring Selangor state until July 16 to combat a surge in new coronavirus infections.

“The company looks forward to safely resuming operations at the appropriate time,” Top Glove said.

Smaller rival Hartalega Holdings, key manufacturer of nitrile gloves for hospitals, in a statement to Reuters said the shutdown of its manufacturing facilities will have a significant impact on both the local and international healthcare value chain. (Reporting by Liz Lee, additional reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Martin Petty)