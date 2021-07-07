Malaysia’s AirAsia in talks to buy Gojek’s Thailand business



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Airasia planes are seen parked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sepang, Malaysia October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo



(Reuters) – Malaysian budget airline AirAsia Group is in talks with Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek to acquire its business in Thailand, the newspaper reported on Wednesday citing sources familiar with the matter.

Under the deal, Gojek would take a stake in AirAsia’s digital arm, while the low-cost carrier would acquire Gojek’s business in Thailand, Nikkei said citing a different source with knowledge of the talks.

A deal with the Indonesian startup unicorn comes just a week after the loss-making airline applied for a digital banking license in Malaysia, signaling a shift in focus towards digital business as most of its fleet remains grounded amid coronavirus restrictions.