Malaysia’s AirAsia in talks to buy Gojek’s Thailand business

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Airasia planes are seen parked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sepang, Malaysia October 6, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng/File Photo
(Reuters) – Malaysian budget airline AirAsia Group is in talks with Indonesian ride-hailing and payments firm Gojek to acquire its business in Thailand, the newspaper reported on Wednesday citing sources familiar with the matter.
Under the deal, Gojek would take a stake in AirAsia’s digital arm, while the low-cost carrier would acquire Gojek’s business in Thailand, Nikkei said citing a different source with knowledge of the talks.
A deal with the Indonesian startup unicorn comes just a week after the loss-making airline applied for a digital banking license in Malaysia, signaling a shift in focus towards digital business as most of its fleet remains grounded amid coronavirus restrictions.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.